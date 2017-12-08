Man ID'd after being shot dead near Jefferson Mall

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was shot and killed in Okolona early Friday morning has been identified.

Julio Vlades-Vivas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene near Jefferson Mall.

The call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Rossmoor Drive came in shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Vlades-Vivas was pronounced dead minutes later. he had been shot several times.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said investigators don't think the victim lived in the area, but may have been visiting acquaintances there.

No information about suspects or motives was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD.

