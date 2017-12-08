Chubby squirrel steals gifts left for delivery drivers

(WAVE) - A New Jersey family discovered who had been stealing their gifts left out for delivery drivers; it turned out to be a very chubby squirrel.

Michele Boudreaux and her family leave a variety of treats out on the stoop for their mailman and other delivery drivers. When they discovered that the chocolates, tissues and lip balms had been ransacked, they set up security cameras to catch the thief. They were surprised to find that it was an obese squirrel who was to blame.

As they watched the footage, they discovered that the squirrel had very expensive tastes. He took all the Ghirardelli chocolate first, then going back for the Reese's and Mini Snickers. And he must have had chapped lips because he finally went back for the lip balm as well.

Unfortunately for the chubby squirrel, the family has now placed all their treats in a sealed jar.

