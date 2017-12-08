Shiffrin fastest in foggy slalom leg of World Cup combined

(AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta). Switzerland's Wendy Holdener speeds down the course during the slalom portion of an alpine ski, women's World Cup combined, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

(AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta). United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during the slalom portion of an alpine ski, women's World Cup combined, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

(Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP). Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States clears a gate during the women's slalom of the Alpine combination race at the Alpine Ski World Cup, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Friday, Dec, 8, 2017.

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin took the lead in the fog-shrouded slalom leg of a World Cup combined on Friday.

The overall World Cup leader from the United States was 0.39 seconds ahead of Swiss rival Wendy Holdener. Holdener won the combined in St. Moritz at the world championships in February.

The race order was switched to run slalom first because fog and strong winds made the super-G course too dangerous.

Shiffrin trailed after almost losing her balance though the first steep section, then gained time lower down.

In third place, world silver medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.21 seconds behind the American.

Lindsey Vonn placed 25th and has 3.33 seconds to make up in the speed event.

