Must-have accessory of the season is a full-body tube scarf

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
(WAVE) - It is cold outside, but is it cold enough to wear this? 

This full-body tube scarf is for sale on Etsy and eBay from Bulgarian Dukyana designer for $280.  The scarf is about eight feet long, and the wearer puts it on like a full-body leg warmer. It is available for pre-order and comes in a variety of colors. 

