Ford won't contribute to MSNBC until resolving allegations

Morgan Stanley fires Harold Ford Jr. for misconduct following harassment allegation. Ford was a Democratic congressman from Tennessee between 1997 and 2007.

Morgan Stanley fires Harold Ford Jr. for misconduct following harassment allegation. Ford was a Democratic congressman from Tennessee between 1997 and 2007.

(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File). FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, Harold Ford Jr. talks to reporters at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Morgan Stanley fired former Congressman Ford following allegations of misconduct...

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. will not be a contributor on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program until allegations of misconduct against him are resolved.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski announced Friday that Ford and MSNBC agreed the frequent contributor would not appear until resolving recent accusations.

The announcement comes a day after Ford was fired by Morgan Stanley amid a report by HuffPost that a woman alleged that Ford forcibly grabbed her several years ago, engaging in harassment and intimidation.

Ford denied the allegations and told HuffPost he planned on bringing legal action against the reporter who made the claims and Morgan Stanley for improper termination."

Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007.

Political reporter Mark Halperin was also suspended from his role as an MSNBC contributor following allegations of misconduct.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.