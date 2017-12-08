Rollover crash causes delays on I-65 N near Henryville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rollover crash causes delays on I-65 N near Henryville

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rollover crash caused major delays on I-65 N Friday morning in Clark County. 

Indiana State Police confirmed that I-65 N at the 16.5-mile marker was shut down due to a single vehicle crash just before 8 a.m.

While the shutdown was expected to last around 15 minutes as crews work to remove the vehicle from the roadway, delays can still be expected. 

