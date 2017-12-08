Rollover crash causes delays on I-65 N near Henryville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rollover crash caused major delays on I-65 N Friday morning in Clark County.

Indiana State Police confirmed that I-65 N at the 16.5-mile marker was shut down due to a single vehicle crash just before 8 a.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

While the shutdown was expected to last around 15 minutes as crews work to remove the vehicle from the roadway, delays can still be expected.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.