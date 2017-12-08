Semi rollover crash closes Snyder ramp to I-65 S - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Semi rollover crash closes Snyder ramp to I-65 S

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: TRIMARC) (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Friday morning rollover semi crash is causing delays on the Synder ramp to I-65 S. 

Metro Safe confirmed a semi rolled over on I-65 southbound underneath the Snyder/I-265 overpass at 8 a.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

No word on how long the Synder west ramp to I-65 S ramp will be closed. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly