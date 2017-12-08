Police dashcam captures fireball in the sky

The Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey posted video of the meteor to its Facebook account Thursday. (Source: Township of Hamilton PD/Facebook)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (RNN) - A police officer on patrol captured on his car's dash camera a bright meteor falling toward Earth.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey posted the video to its Facebook account Thursday. The post stated it happened Dec. 2 around 3 a.m. local time.

"Sgt. Michael Virga was on patrol when his vehicle dashcam caught a fireball in the sky," the department said. "The event was confirmed by the American Meteor Society, who received numerous reports along the East Coast for this event."

The AMS confirmed on its website that it received more than 120 reports across 13 states.

