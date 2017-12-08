LMPD: 5 shot, including 2 children, in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is behind bars after Louisville Metro Police said he shot several people, including two children.

LMPD arrested Demetric Mcdowell, 19, on Thursday.

According to his arrest report, Mcdowell was caught on Shorty's Food Mart security cameras firing a weapon outside the store in the 900 block of Dixie Highway on Tuesday night. A woman was hit by a bullet which caused "serious physical injury."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Caught on Camera: Man steals package from home on Algonquin Parkway

+ Semi rollover crash closes Snyder ramp to I-65 S

+ 1 shot, killed in Okolona near Jefferson Mall

Police said four other shooting victims, including two juveniles under the age of 7, were found inside a home across the street.

Mcdowell has been charged with assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.