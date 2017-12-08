Texas prosecutors seek 57-year sentence for former priest

A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.

(Nathan Lambrecht/The Monitor via AP). John Feit enters the 92nd state District Court before the verdict was read in his trial for the 1960 murder of Irene Garza Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg, Texas. Feit was foun...

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors asked a jury Friday to send a former priest convicted of murder to prison for 57 years, reflecting how long he has walked free since he killed a 25-year-old beauty queen who went to him for confession at a Texas church in 1960.

John Bernard Feit, 85, was found guilty Thursday in the killing of schoolteacher Irene Garza in McAllen, Texas.

Irene Garza disappeared April 16, 1960. Her bludgeoned body was found days later. An autopsy revealed she had been raped while unconscious, beaten and suffocated.

Prosecutor Michael Garza, who is not related to the victim, asked the jury not to view the now elderly and weak Feit as he is today, but to try to imagine him as a 28-year-old man capable of subduing the woman.

The jury was deliberating.

Feit, then a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen, came under suspicion in the investigation early on. He told police that he heard Garza's confession in the church rectory rather than in the confessional, but denied he had killed her.

Among the evidence that pointed to Feit as a suspect over the years: Two priests told authorities that Feit had confessed to them. One of them said he saw scratches on Feit soon after Garza's disappearance. His portable photographic slide viewer was found near Garza's body.

Feit had also been accused of attacking another young woman in a church in a nearby town just weeks before Garza's death. He pleaded no contest and was fined $500.

Prosecutors presented evidence earlier in the week that church and elected officials suspected Feit but didn't want to prosecute him. They feared it could harm the reputations of the church and Hidalgo County elected officials, most of whom were Catholic. Sen. John F. Kennedy, a Catholic, was running for president that year.

Feit was sent to a treatment center for troubled priests in New Mexico, later becoming a supervisor with responsibility in the clearing of priests for parish assignments. Among the men Feit helped keep in ministry was child molester James Porter, who assaulted more than 100 victims before he was defrocked and sent to prison.

Feit left the priesthood in 1972, married and went on to work at the Catholic charity St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, training and recruiting volunteers and helping oversee the charity's network of food pantries.

Garza's family members and friends had long pushed authorities to reopen the case, and it became an issue in the 2014 district attorney's race. Ricardo Rodriguez had promised that if elected, he would re-examine the case.

