Feds: 17 charged as drug trafficking organization dismantled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seventeen people are under federal indictment in connection with a large drug trafficking operation that was selling meth in Indiana and Kentucky.

The United States Attorneys for Indiana and Kentucky announced the indictments during a joint news conference this morning in New Albany.

Seven of the suspects have been charged with conspiracy to distribute meth in the Southern District of Indiana. One of the seven and the other 10 suspects are facing charges in the Western District of Kentucky.

Josh Minkler, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said the indictments, which were returned Dec. 5 by a grand jury and unsealed today, a came after a year-long operation that was led by the FBI.

