UofL group recruiting youth for violence prevention program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Youth Violence Prevention Research Center is looking for Louisville teens and young adults to take part in their fellowship program.

The Louisville Youth Voices against Violence Fellowship is for youth from West Louisville, specifically those in the Algonquin, California, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle, Park Hill, Parkland, Portland, Russell, or Shawnee neighborhoods. Interested youth must be 16 to 24 years old to participate. The young adults will work and be paid for 20 hours a week.

Organizers said those chosen will take part in sessions beneficial to their cultural identity, professional, and leadership development. They will be engaged in designing and implementing their social norming campaign which seeks to influence the social context of youth in Louisville. Organizers hope those who take part will become agents of social change after participating in dialogue and sessions about race and social justice.



Applications are due Friday, December 22. The applications must be emailed to ophp@louisville.edu or dropped off at YVPRC offices at 1300 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Louisville Central Community Centers to the attention of Billie Castle (billie.castle@louisville.edu) or Nefertia Mason.

Those with questions can email ophp@louisville.edu.

