Elderly man fights off intruders, fatally shoots one of them

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) - An 84-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shot a home intruder and successfully fought off another early Friday, police said.
Don Lutz was jolted awake around 1:15 a.m. by the sound of people coming into his Ellwood City home and emerged from his bedroom armed with a handgun that he said he keeps under his pillow, authorities said.
One of the intruders grabbed Lutz, police said, so he fired a shot from point blank range into the man's chest then started to tussle with both men on the floor of his kitchen.
"I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him," Lutz told WPXI . "They jumped me and we both went on the floor."
As the man Lutz shot rolled off him and died, the other ran out the front door.
"The other one, maybe the bullet hit him, too. I don't know. I hope so," Lutz told WPXI.
An Ellwood City police lieutenant said the department hasn't yet identified either suspect.
Lutz, who told authorities that he previously served in the military, didn't suffer any injuries.
"I'm a little sore from scuffling with them," he told the TV station.
Ellwood City is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh.
