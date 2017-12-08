AP Source: Oregon to promote Cristobal to head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Oregon will promote offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to head coach, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because a deal and announcement were still being finalized. Cristobal was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon this past season and was named interim coach on Tuesday when Willie Taggart left to become head coach at Florida State.
NBC Sports Northwest was first to report Oregon had decided to promote Cristobal.
Before coming to Eugene, Oregon, with Taggart, Cristobal had spent four seasons as offensive line coach at Alabama. He has six seasons of head coaching experience at Florida International, where he went 27-47, including 20-26 in conference, with two bowl appearances from 2007-12.
He was also an assistant at Miami, his alma mater.
When Oregon hired Taggart to replace Mark Helfrich, he was the first Oregon coach to come from outside the staff in more than four decades. Losing Taggart, the Florida native, after less than a year meant another coaching search, but this time the Ducks stayed in-house. Oregon went 7-5 this season, including 1-4 in games without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who missed time with a broken collarbone.
The Ducks had also been doing well on the recruiting trail under Taggart and the hope is promoting Cristobal can help Oregon keep a promising class of high school commitments together.
___
Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
