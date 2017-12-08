Oregon promotes Mario Cristobal to head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Oregon has promoted offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal to head coach.

The Ducks made the formal announcement early Friday afternoon. A news conference was set for 4 p.m. local time.

Cristobal was co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Oregon this past season and was named interim coach on Tuesday when Willie Taggart left to become head coach at Florida State.

Before coming to Eugene, Oregon, with Taggart, Cristobal had spent four seasons as offensive line coach at Alabama. He has six seasons of head coaching experience at Florida International, where he went 27-47, including 20-26 in conference, with two bowl appearances from 2007-12.

He was also an assistant at Miami, his alma mater.

NBC Sports Northwest was first to report Oregon had decided to promote Cristobal.

