Early Christmas: Kroger raises minimum pay rates for hourly workers

(Press release from Kroger)

LOUISVILLE, KY - Kroger’s Louisville Division announced plans to raise its minimum hourly pay rate, for night-time Associates, to more than $10 per hour effective immediately. In addition, night Associates will receive an additional $1 per hour. These increases apply immediately for all workers whose shifts start between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

In addition, 10 select Louisville-area stores are hiring at a starting hourly rate of more than $11 in addition to the $1 hourly night premium.

As a result, part time Associates can earn more than $12 per hour at these select stores, while full time opportunities can lead quickly to leadership positions on grocery and stock crews. Beginning part-time and full time Kroger Associates also enjoy regular wage increases every six months, substantial employee discounts and excellent benefits.

"This represents an important investment in current Associates and will help us attract top notch talent,” Alan Quinkert, Human Resources Manager for Kroger’s Louisville Division, said.

"Many Kroger Associates start part time and stay for a long rewarding career in store and corporate management roles. Opportunities to advance at Kroger are tremendous,” Quinkert said, adding, “many current store managers and executives earning well into six figures annually began as part time baggers and clerks.”

These changes are just the beginning of the dramatic investments Kroger is making in its workforce. Higher pay in Louisville-area stores is part of an unprecedented $2 million investment in pay increases by Kroger in select stores across the state, including Lexington.

These local wage increases arrive as the Kroger Co. embarks on its “Restock Kroger” initiative nationwide. In the next three years, Kroger will invest $500 million in human capital, rebalancing pay and benefits while focusing on career opportunities, incentives and training.

As one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with 14,500 employees represented by UFCW Local 227 in its 94-store Louisville Division, The Kroger Company’s commitment to building its workforce through increased pay and training lifts many boats across the state.

"I am very proud of our teams in Louisville and so appreciative of their efforts,” Kroger Louisville Division President Ann Reed said. “These wage increases allow us to attract and retain great Associates so that we can continue to provide an outstanding shopping experience for our Customers.”

