Pedestrian killed ID'd after trying to cross street in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man killed while trying to cross a street has been identified.

James William Hill, 35, died at UofL Hospital on Thursday.

Police said he was crossing the street in the area of Crums Lane and North Lane on Thursday evening. When crews arrived, they found the man injured from having been struck by a vehicle.

Hill was rushed to UofL, but did not survive his injuries.

Jefferson County Coroner Larry Carroll said the official cause of death was multiple blunt impact.

