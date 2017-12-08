Woman charged in fatal Bullitt County wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman faces multiple charges after police said she drove high and caused a fatal accident.

Kentucky State Police arrested Michele Wyatt on Thursday. Wyatt has been charged with reckless homicide, assault, wanton endangerment, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, expired plates and failure to maintain insurance.

KSP said turned herself in after being contacted about active warrants for her arrest.

According to her arrest report, Wyatt was driving under the influence of marijuana down near the intersection of John Harper Road and Running Creek Drive on May 13, 2017, around 9:45 p.m. when the wreck occurred. KSP said as a motorcycle ridden by Aaron Jennette and Tiffany Banules slowed down or stopped while trying to make a lefthand turn onto Running Creek Drive, Wyatt struck the back of the bike, ejecting both riders. Jenette was thrown into the eastbound lane on John Harper Road and struck by a vehicle. Jennette, Tiffany Banules and Wyatt were all taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Jennette was pronounced dead at the hospital. Banules suffered critical injuries.

Wyatt is being held on a $100,000 bond.

