Woman charged in fatal Bullitt County wreck

Wyatt has been charged with reckless homicide, assault, wanton endangerment, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, expired plates and failure to maintain insurance.More >>
A man killed while trying to cross a street has been identified.More >>
Kroger’s Louisville Division announced plans to raise its minimum hourly pay rate, for night-time workers, to more than $10 per hour effective immediately.More >>
A pair of unbeaten rivals will meet in one of the area's most anticipated early-season prep basketball contests Friday night.More >>
Organizers hope those who take part will become agents of social change after participating in dialogue and sessions about race and social justice.More >>
