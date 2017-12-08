KY woman accused of taking $700 from employer

Investigators said a Wingo, Kentucky woman is accused of taking money from her employer and drug charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Nichole Nelson was interviewed by investigators after the owner of KY Mart reported $700 was missing from the deposit bag, along with checks.

The sheriff’s office confirms Nelson admitted to stealing some of the money.

As she was leaving the store she reportedly tried to pull away from and spit on the deputy, according to the sheriff.

After searching her purse, deputies found methamphetamine. She was taken to the Graves County Jail

Nelson faces charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct second degree and resisting arrest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved