Cremated remains found in container, police searching for family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cremated remains of a person were found in a container in a northeastern Louisville Metro neighborhood and police are searching for the person who lost it.

Lt. Colonel John Mills, Deputy Chief of the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department, said the container, which is heart-shaped and has "Dad" written on it, was found in the 1600 block of Ormsby Lane between Westport Road and Fairmeadows Lane.

The person who found the container brought it to the police department. Mills said a funeral home has verified the contains are cremated human remains.

If anyone has information about who the container belongs to, call the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department at 502-425-5862.

