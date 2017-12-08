Two hospitalized after driver hits pedestrians

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in Henderson County after they were hit by an SUV.

Officers were called to Priest Street off of 2nd Street.

Randall Wilson said he got distracted after his drink spilled in his lap.

Wilson told officers he took his eyes off the road, and when he looked back up, he was on the side of the road about to hit two pedestrians.

Both women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

