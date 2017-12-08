Frazier Museum debuts gallery of 25,000 toy soldiers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gallery of over 25,000 historic miniatures opened at the Frazier Museum on Friday.

The collection was gifted by Kentuckian Charles W. Stewart. It contains thousands of rare toy soldiers and miniatures dating from the mid-18th century to the present, the Frazier Museum said.

Guns, boats, ocean liners, submarines, zeppelins, castle forts and battle dioramas are included in the newly expanded gallery. The figures are from more than 140 makers.

The Stewart Gallery now houses the most comprehensive public collection of fine historic miniatures in the world, according to a statement from the Frazier Museum.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also marked the official kickoff of the 2017 season of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker at the Louisville Ballet.

