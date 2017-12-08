TONIGHT AT 11: Exclusive look into state-run gun auction after LMPD chief calls for changes

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of guns taken off the hands of criminals in Kentucky are sold back to licensed arms dealers every year.

It's called the confiscated gun auction, and is run by Kentucky State Police. Some of the proceeds from the gun sales allow for KSP to purchase equipment for officers, including vests and weapons.

After reporting that Louisville Metro Police's Mobile 9th Unit is taking a record number of guns off the streets, WAVE 3 News got an exclusive first-hand look inside one of the gun auctions. During that investigation, WAVE 3 News also learned the types of weapons being found are higher in quality and price. The unit has now also seen the so-called "cop-killer" gun whose ammunition has the ability to pierce a bullet-resistant vest.

Between 500 and 800 guns are sold at each auction every two months.

The practice has been going on since 1998, when Kentucky became the first state in the country to ban the destruction of guns. Since then, a handful of other states have implemented similar laws.

Wednesday, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad addressed the confiscated gun legislation to members of the city's Public Safety Committee. He explained how the department is required to turn over confiscated guns once its cases are adjudicated.

"The state police then, in turn, hold auctions, and those guns then go back out onto the streets," Conrad said. "It would seem to me to be much more productive to allow local governments, based on an order from a judge after a case has been adjudicated, to destroy that firearm. That used to be the case until this law was implemented a number of years ago.

