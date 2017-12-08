11-year-old arson victim fights for life, funds needed to help family

Danesha Peden told police she poured gasoline in the building and lit it on fire. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a horrific story that appears to get worse every day. A fire that investigators say was intentionally set killed two members of one family, as a third still fights for his life.

The fire happened Tuesday in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.

Danesha Peden, 26, is charged with two counts of murder, as well as arson and assault. Police say she confessed to pouring gas inside the front door of the six-unit apartment building, and setting it on fire.

Kameron Harris, 11, is on life support at Norton Children's Hospital, where a large group of family and friends were keeping watch Friday. His two grandmothers, Gwen Brown and Carla Harris, are dealing with the unimaginable.

"We're just having a hard time dealing with all this," Carla Harris said. Brown agreed, "It's such a tragic loss for me. It's devastating."

Harris also lived in the Shanks Lane Apartment building that burned. She lived right above her daughter-in-law, Archimeda Riley and granddaughter, Savannah Cooper, who were both killed.

"We are the ones they had to take to the hospital that night," Harris said.

Her grandson, Kameron, who is a Farnsley Middle School student, is on life support.

"He's a special child," Harris said. "I mean very bright, smart, goofy, very funny."

Harris says she and other residents are also all without a home and she asked, "for what?"

"This girl has destroyed our family and other families," she said. "I just can't express how happy I am that she is behind bars. And I want her to suffer the way we are suffering, feel our pain."

The family was told Peden was fighting with another woman who may not have even lived there. They believe the argument was over a man.

"She caused all this to these families," Harris said. "It's just crazy."

Peden will be back in court on Dec. 18 to answer to these accusations.

With two funerals and medical costs, Lake Dreamland Fire Chaplain Tim Hartlage said the families of the victims could use the help of our community.

"This is a long haul," he said. "It's not going to be a short-time thing."

The families asked for prayers and they thanked the staff at Norton Children's Hospital and also at University Hospital for their care.

A GoFundMe account is set up to collect money. People can also donate at any Republic Bank under Southwest Family Ministries, or mail a check for the family of Archimeda Riley to:

Southwest Family Ministries

P.O Box 16154

Louisville, Kentucky 40256

