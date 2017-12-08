Chiefs' Peters fined $24,309 for penalty flag toss

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $24,309 by the NFL on Friday for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets.
Peters also was suspended one game by Chiefs coach Andy Reid earlier in the week for his antics last Sunday in the 38-31 loss.
During the Jets' go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were called for three penalties to prolong the possession. The last of the penalties frustrated Peters, who picked up one of the flags and tossed it into the seats at MetLife Stadium. Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and he headed straight to the locker room thinking he had been ejected.
He wasn't, though, and quickly re-emerged from the locker room without socks on. He ran back onto the Chiefs' sideline to watch as Kansas City's last-ditch comeback attempt fell short.
Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen was docked $18,231 for roughing the passer on New York's Josh McCown.
Kansas City defensive tackle Bennie Logan avoided a fine after he was penalized for unnecessary roughness when he hit the helmet of long snapper Thomas Hennessy on Chandler Catanzaro's 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The penalty kept New York's drive going before the two calls later in the possession on the Chiefs' Steven Nelson - and, then, Peters.
Indianapolis safety Darius Butler was fined $18,231 for his horsecollar tackle on Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee last Sunday. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was docked $9,115 for grabbing the facemask of Chester Rogers while making a tackle in Jacksonville's 30-10 win.
___
