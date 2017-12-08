Louisville Metro begins enforcement under new homeless protection ordinance

The new ordinance requires a 21 day notice at a camp and to the Coalition for the Homeless before a homeless person or their property can be displaced. (Photo source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cleanup began today for homeless camps across Louisville.

A new homeless protection ordinance requires a 21 day notice at a camp and to the Coalition for the Homeless before a homeless person or their property can be displaced.

RELATED STORY

+ New ordinance would help protect homeless camps

Notices were posted around area camps weeks ago.

As part of the new ordinance, all property removed from the camps will be stored for 30 days.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.