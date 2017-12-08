Police: Student arrested for 'terroristic threatening'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a student at Moore High School on Friday following threats made to another student on Snapchat.

Miguez Gonzalez Cabanes, 19, was arrested for terroristic threatening in the second degree and minor injury assault in the fourth degree, according to the arrest slip. He was placed on home incarceration Friday, police said.

Police said on Monday, the victim and Cabanes got into a fight at school. The victim had injuries to his face and neck from the altercation.

After the fight, Cabanes posted a photo of himself on Snapchat holding a gun. The caption on the photo said Cabanes had "a bullet with the victim's name on it", according to police.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Loaded gun found at Eastern High School, 2 students arrested

+ JCPS: Fern Creek High School attendance low following threat

+ 41 students injured in crash involving 3 JCPS buses

Both Cabanes and the victim are students at Moore High School. The victim is a minor.

The court ordered Cabanes not to have any contact with the victim or JCPS property.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.