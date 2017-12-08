More starving dogs rescued in Owensboro

Two dog rescues in the same week in Owensboro.

On Wednesday, two boxers were saved from a home. Friday, two more dogs rescued. We've learned, these two cases are related.

Concerned neighbors led Daviess County Animal Control to the two starving boxers. They were discovered emaciated and starving.

"To see dogs in this condition, it's horrible. It's heartbreaking," said Daviess County Animal Control Officer, Wayne McElvain.

The dogs are doing much better now. They've been to the vet, vaccinated, de-wormed and they're even starting to put on weight.

"I've seen a lot of skinny dogs in the seven years I've been here. The best part's when you see them gain the weight and go to a forever home, as they say," said McElvain

Now, two more dogs have been found inside a home in Lamp Lite Estates.

"The house is filthy. They're living in their own feces and they're being starved," said Daviess County Animal Control Director, Ashley Clark.

We're told the two dogs from Wednesday originally had been staying inside this home.

Both of Friday's dogs are in very bad shape. Animal Control said that one of them likely wouldn't have made it more than another day or two.

"These dogs don't deserve to live in these conditions," said Clark.

Neighbors were emotional when they realized what was going on.

"It's sickening really. Anytime I see something like that towards any animal, it's hard to hold back tears, really," said neighbor, Wayne Thompson.

Both of these dogs headed straight to the vet to get checked out and get on their own road to recovery.

