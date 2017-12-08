Study: 8 out of 10 families in Louisville can't afford college

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Tomorrow's Talent summit revealed a staggering statistic on Friday: Eight out of 10 families in Louisville can't afford college tuition.

The findings were part of a local college affordability study presented at the Muhammad Ali Center during the annual summit.

The study also said that students of all income levels struggle to attend college without going into debt.

The Tomorrow's Talent summit is an annual education and workforce event held in Louisville. This year's event focused on youth in the workforce, college affordability and other issues related to helping millennials succeed in education and careers.

Speakers included Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Richard V. Reeves, Deputy Director of Workforce and Policy Development at the Boston Mayor's Office Midori Morikawa and JCPS interim superintendent Dr Marty Pollio.

