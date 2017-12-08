LA man singing, playing in the snow thrills the internet

This holiday season, we should all find joy in the little things. (Source: @AlmightyChipp via Twitter)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAVE) - It's a tweet going viral for the right reason - spreading joy.

A man, whose Twitter name is @AlmightyChipp, shared a video of himself playing in the snow in Louisiana, where he says he's from.

It might not look like much to northerners, but in the south, it's a big deal. Snow there is rare. Enough to make a snow angel is a miracle.

And no one shows us that better, than this man.

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often ?????? pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da'Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017

To top it off, he's chosen Vanessa Carlton's classic 2001 song "A Thousand Miles" as his snow day soundtrack.

People love it. And you really can't help but smile as you watch the grown man swing his shirt over his head, catch snowflakes on his tongue and even make a snow angel.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Chubby squirrel steals gifts left for delivery drivers

+ Must-have accessory of the season is a full-body tube scarf

+ Twitter challenges KY college student to wear Christmas tree costume for rest of semester

This holiday season, we should all find joy in the little things.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.