LA man singing, playing in the snow thrills the internet

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAVE) - It's a tweet going viral for the right reason - spreading joy.

A man, whose Twitter name is @AlmightyChipp, shared a video of himself playing in the snow in Louisiana, where he says he's from.

It might not look like much to northerners, but in the south, it's a big deal. Snow there is rare. Enough to make a snow angel is a miracle.

And no one shows us that better, than this man.

To top it off, he's chosen Vanessa Carlton's classic 2001 song "A Thousand Miles" as his snow day soundtrack.

People love it. And you really can't help but smile as you watch the grown man swing his shirt over his head, catch snowflakes on his tongue and even make a snow angel.

This holiday season, we should all find joy in the little things.

