No action from JCPS Superintendent Search Committee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

No action from JCPS Superintendent Search Committee

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: JCPS) (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There was no movement from the JCPS Superintendent Search Committee meeting on Friday.

The meeting, which started at 3 p.m., quickly went into executive session.

There are nine applicants for the vacant position. Dr. Marty Pollio took over as the interim superintendent in July, and is one of the nine applicants.

RELATED STORIES
JCPS to interview 9 candidates for superintendent

JCPS said they are hoping to name a new superintendent in the spring. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly