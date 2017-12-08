Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 37, Garrett 33

Barr-Reeve 69, Linton 49

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Columbus East 40

Bloomfield 62, Clay City 44

Bloomington South 62, Southport 48

Borden 44, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42

Carmel 66, Noblesville 19

Carroll (Flora) 34, Caston 32

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 35

Center Grove 55, Indpls Pike 38

Chesterton 69, Gary Roosevelt 61

Christian Academy 73, Rock Creek Academy 40

Clarksville 52, Charlestown 47

Cloverdale 77, Indian Creek 75

Columbus North 61, Franklin Central 39

Cowan 54, Blue River 53

Culver Academy 58, Indpls Brebeuf 56

Danville 85, Southmont 56

Delphi 67, Benton Central 45

Delta 51, Yorktown 41

Dubois 49, Orleans 38

Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 22

Eastern Hancock 60, Northeastern 44

Edgewood 63, Cascade 34

Ev. Harrison 70, Castle 67

Ev. Reitz 70, Ev. Mater Dei 59

Floyd Central 49, New Albany 47, OT

Forest Park 61, Loogootee 50

Franklin 63, Greenwood 61

Franklin Co. 59, Rushville 47

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 90, Elkhart Christian 36

Ft. Wayne North 76, Ft. Wayne South 52

Ft. Wayne Wayne 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 60

Glenn 53, Elkhart Central 51

Greencastle 51, S. Putnam 43

Greensburg 64, E. Central 54

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Indpls N. Central 62

Hammond Noll 46, Griffith 43

Henryville 80, Austin 46

Heritage Hills 62, N. Posey 49

Homestead 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34

Indpls Attucks 68, Indpls Ritter 66

Indpls Chatard 60, Heritage Christian 59

Indpls Manual 82, Indianapolis Homeschool 45

Indpls Perry Meridian 71, Bloomington North 56

Indpls Roncalli 50, Whiteland 38

Indpls Tech 72, Anderson 68

Jeffersonville 69, Seymour 44

Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 43

Lafayette Catholic 63, Clinton Prairie 57

Lafayette Jeff 56, Lafayette Harrison 54

Lawrence Central 76, Indpls Howe 64

Lawrenceburg 46, Batesville 39

Logansport 61, Muncie Central 42

Maconaquah 61, Wabash 30

Madison 76, S. Dearborn 51

Marion 75, Richmond 68

McCutcheon 84, Kokomo 55

Milan 75, S. Decatur 44

Mishawaka Marian 58, S. Bend Adams 50

Mitchell 58, White River Valley 44

Monroe Central 58, Bluffton 44

Monrovia 60, Speedway 59

Morristown 76, Waldron 36

N. Daviess 66, N. Central (Farmersburg) 42

N. Decatur 50, Jac-Cen-Del 48

N. Montgomery 58, Seeger 51

New Castle 75, Shelbyville 58

New Palestine 56, Greenfield 44

Northwestern 69, Taylor 57

Oak Hill 50, Mississinewa 30

Owen Valley 53, Brown Co. 50

Paoli 65, W. Washington 52

Pendleton Hts. 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59

Plymouth 48, Peru 40

Rensselaer 57, N. White 40

Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 55

Riverton Parke 48, Turkey Run 33

Rochester 60, W. Central 28

Rockville 75, Fountain Central 58

Rossville 50, Frontier 27

S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, Bremen 25

S. Newton 33, Dwight, Ill. 28

S. Ripley 70, Madison Shawe 31

Shakamak 51, N. Knox 44

Shenandoah 74, Tri 59

Sheridan 62, Clinton Central 36

Silver Creek 42, N. Harrison 28

Southwestern (Hanover) 72, New Washington 35

Southwestern (Shelby) 82, Trinity Lutheran 63

Sullivan 83, N. Putnam 42

Tell City 53, Southridge 51

Tipton 46, Western 26

Traders Point Christian 48, N. Vermillion 40

Tri-West 63, Frankfort 47

Triton 47, Pioneer 44

University 78, Bethesda Christian 46

Vincennes 44, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 31

Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 21

W. Lafayette 71, Crawfordsville 46

W. Vigo 45, Northview 43

Wapahani 51, Lapel 43

Warren Central 65, Indpls Cathedral 62, 2OT

Washington 64, Eastern (Greene) 54

Wes-Del 85, Union (Modoc) 32

Western Boone 55, Lebanon 54

Winchester 51, Union City 27

Wood Memorial 81, Perry Central 48

Central Christian Tournament Consolation

Indpls Lighthouse South 126, Delaware Christian, Ohio 55

Indpls Washington 89, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 71

Semifinal

Indpls Metro 62, Central Christian 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 74, Indpls Tech 28

Bellmont 57, E. Noble 45

Bluffton 52, Woodlan 33

Carmel 61, Brownsburg 46

Cascade 51, Edgewood 41

Central Noble 49, Westview 42

Chesterton 48, Portage 26

Columbus Christian 35, Christel House Academy 23

Danville 73, Southmont 32

Dwight, Ill. 63, S. Newton 51

Eastside 50, Prairie Hts. 39

Elkhart Christian 30, Granger Christian 28

Fairfield 54, Lakeland 40

Frankton 47, Eastbrook 32

Ft. Wayne Concordia 45, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 43

Ft. Wayne Northrop 39, Ft. Wayne Luers 31

Ft. Wayne Snider 63, Ft. Wayne Wayne 39

Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 40

Gibson Southern 50, Ev. Central 39

Goshen 33, Wawasee 29

Greencastle 63, S. Putnam 58, OT

Hamilton Southeastern 51, Avon 31

Heritage 41, Southern Wells 34

Heritage Christian 78, Indpls Chatard 23

Homestead 71, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49

Huntington North 61, New Haven 29

Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 36

Indpls International 36, Indiana Deaf 35

Indpls Manual 60, Indianapolis Homeschool 32

Knox 57, Oregon-Davis 41

Lafayette Jeff 51, Lafayette Harrison 42

Lake Central 69, Michigan City 53

LaPorte 45, Merrillville 26

LaVille 46, Winamac 36

Leo 67, DeKalb 50

Logansport 72, Muncie Central 45

Lowell 31, Munster 26

Manchester 48, Whitko 31

McCutcheon 61, Kokomo 52

Mishawaka 42, S. Bend Riley 32

Monrovia 49, Speedway 36

Morristown 68, Waldron 46

New Castle 66, Shelbyville 23

New Palestine 42, Greenfield 31

Noblesville 57, Fishers 47

Northfield 58, Southwood 15

Northview 51, W. Vigo 25

Northwestern 71, Taylor 25

NorthWood 51, Elkhart Memorial 37

Norwell 55, Columbia City 44

Owen Valley 62, Brown Co. 50

Providence 46, Henryville 36

Riverton Parke 68, Turkey Run 31

Salem 59, Corydon 37

Sullivan 55, N. Putnam 25

Terre Haute South 49, Terre Haute North 44

Tippecanoe Valley 51, N. Miami 41

Tri 47, Shenandoah 27

Tri-West 79, Frankfort 30

Valparaiso 49, Crown Point 36

W. Lafayette 65, Crawfordsville 32

Washington Twp. 42, Victory Christian Academy 41

Western Boone 55, Lebanon 52, OT

