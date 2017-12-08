Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 37, Garrett 33
Barr-Reeve 69, Linton 49
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Columbus East 40
Bloomfield 62, Clay City 44
Bloomington South 62, Southport 48
Borden 44, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42
Carmel 66, Noblesville 19
Carroll (Flora) 34, Caston 32
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 35
Center Grove 55, Indpls Pike 38
Chesterton 69, Gary Roosevelt 61
Christian Academy 73, Rock Creek Academy 40
Clarksville 52, Charlestown 47
Cloverdale 77, Indian Creek 75
Columbus North 61, Franklin Central 39
Cowan 54, Blue River 53
Culver Academy 58, Indpls Brebeuf 56
Danville 85, Southmont 56
Delphi 67, Benton Central 45
Delta 51, Yorktown 41
Dubois 49, Orleans 38
Eastern (Greentown) 41, Tri-Central 22
Eastern Hancock 60, Northeastern 44
Edgewood 63, Cascade 34
Ev. Harrison 70, Castle 67
Ev. Reitz 70, Ev. Mater Dei 59
Floyd Central 49, New Albany 47, OT
Forest Park 61, Loogootee 50
Franklin 63, Greenwood 61
Franklin Co. 59, Rushville 47
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 90, Elkhart Christian 36
Ft. Wayne North 76, Ft. Wayne South 52
Ft. Wayne Wayne 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 60
Glenn 53, Elkhart Central 51
Greencastle 51, S. Putnam 43
Greensburg 64, E. Central 54
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Indpls N. Central 62
Hammond Noll 46, Griffith 43
Henryville 80, Austin 46
Heritage Hills 62, N. Posey 49
Homestead 53, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34
Indpls Attucks 68, Indpls Ritter 66
Indpls Chatard 60, Heritage Christian 59
Indpls Manual 82, Indianapolis Homeschool 45
Indpls Perry Meridian 71, Bloomington North 56
Indpls Roncalli 50, Whiteland 38
Indpls Tech 72, Anderson 68
Jeffersonville 69, Seymour 44
Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 43
Lafayette Catholic 63, Clinton Prairie 57
Lafayette Jeff 56, Lafayette Harrison 54
Lawrence Central 76, Indpls Howe 64
Lawrenceburg 46, Batesville 39
Logansport 61, Muncie Central 42
Maconaquah 61, Wabash 30
Madison 76, S. Dearborn 51
Marion 75, Richmond 68
McCutcheon 84, Kokomo 55
Milan 75, S. Decatur 44
Mishawaka Marian 58, S. Bend Adams 50
Mitchell 58, White River Valley 44
Monroe Central 58, Bluffton 44
Monrovia 60, Speedway 59
Morristown 76, Waldron 36
N. Daviess 66, N. Central (Farmersburg) 42
N. Decatur 50, Jac-Cen-Del 48
N. Montgomery 58, Seeger 51
New Castle 75, Shelbyville 58
New Palestine 56, Greenfield 44
Northwestern 69, Taylor 57
Oak Hill 50, Mississinewa 30
Owen Valley 53, Brown Co. 50
Paoli 65, W. Washington 52
Pendleton Hts. 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59
Plymouth 48, Peru 40
Rensselaer 57, N. White 40
Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 55
Riverton Parke 48, Turkey Run 33
Rochester 60, W. Central 28
Rockville 75, Fountain Central 58
Rossville 50, Frontier 27
S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, Bremen 25
S. Newton 33, Dwight, Ill. 28
S. Ripley 70, Madison Shawe 31
Shakamak 51, N. Knox 44
Shenandoah 74, Tri 59
Sheridan 62, Clinton Central 36
Silver Creek 42, N. Harrison 28
Southwestern (Hanover) 72, New Washington 35
Southwestern (Shelby) 82, Trinity Lutheran 63
Sullivan 83, N. Putnam 42
Tell City 53, Southridge 51
Tipton 46, Western 26
Traders Point Christian 48, N. Vermillion 40
Tri-West 63, Frankfort 47
Triton 47, Pioneer 44
University 78, Bethesda Christian 46
Vincennes 44, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 31
Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 21
W. Lafayette 71, Crawfordsville 46
W. Vigo 45, Northview 43
Wapahani 51, Lapel 43
Warren Central 65, Indpls Cathedral 62, 2OT
Washington 64, Eastern (Greene) 54
Wes-Del 85, Union (Modoc) 32
Western Boone 55, Lebanon 54
Winchester 51, Union City 27
Wood Memorial 81, Perry Central 48
|Central Christian Tournament
|Consolation
Indpls Lighthouse South 126, Delaware Christian, Ohio 55
Indpls Washington 89, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 71
|Semifinal
Indpls Metro 62, Central Christian 60
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 74, Indpls Tech 28
Bellmont 57, E. Noble 45
Bluffton 52, Woodlan 33
Carmel 61, Brownsburg 46
Cascade 51, Edgewood 41
Central Noble 49, Westview 42
Chesterton 48, Portage 26
Columbus Christian 35, Christel House Academy 23
Danville 73, Southmont 32
Dwight, Ill. 63, S. Newton 51
Eastside 50, Prairie Hts. 39
Elkhart Christian 30, Granger Christian 28
Fairfield 54, Lakeland 40
Frankton 47, Eastbrook 32
Ft. Wayne Concordia 45, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 43
Ft. Wayne Northrop 39, Ft. Wayne Luers 31
Ft. Wayne Snider 63, Ft. Wayne Wayne 39
Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 40
Gibson Southern 50, Ev. Central 39
Goshen 33, Wawasee 29
Greencastle 63, S. Putnam 58, OT
Hamilton Southeastern 51, Avon 31
Heritage 41, Southern Wells 34
Heritage Christian 78, Indpls Chatard 23
Homestead 71, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49
Huntington North 61, New Haven 29
Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 36
Indpls International 36, Indiana Deaf 35
Indpls Manual 60, Indianapolis Homeschool 32
Knox 57, Oregon-Davis 41
Lafayette Jeff 51, Lafayette Harrison 42
Lake Central 69, Michigan City 53
LaPorte 45, Merrillville 26
LaVille 46, Winamac 36
Leo 67, DeKalb 50
Logansport 72, Muncie Central 45
Lowell 31, Munster 26
Manchester 48, Whitko 31
McCutcheon 61, Kokomo 52
Mishawaka 42, S. Bend Riley 32
Monrovia 49, Speedway 36
Morristown 68, Waldron 46
New Castle 66, Shelbyville 23
New Palestine 42, Greenfield 31
Noblesville 57, Fishers 47
Northfield 58, Southwood 15
Northview 51, W. Vigo 25
Northwestern 71, Taylor 25
NorthWood 51, Elkhart Memorial 37
Norwell 55, Columbia City 44
Owen Valley 62, Brown Co. 50
Providence 46, Henryville 36
Riverton Parke 68, Turkey Run 31
Salem 59, Corydon 37
Sullivan 55, N. Putnam 25
Terre Haute South 49, Terre Haute North 44
Tippecanoe Valley 51, N. Miami 41
Tri 47, Shenandoah 27
Tri-West 79, Frankfort 30
Valparaiso 49, Crown Point 36
W. Lafayette 65, Crawfordsville 32
Washington Twp. 42, Victory Christian Academy 41
Western Boone 55, Lebanon 52, OT
