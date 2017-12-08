Warriors beat Pistons 102-98 to finish unbeaten trip

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson). Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) - Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors completed an undefeated road trip with a 102-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The Warriors went 6-0 on this trip, playing the final two games without Stephen Curry, who is out with a sprained right ankle. Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson's wild drive to the basket did not lead to a good shot, and Klay Thompson made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Golden State went 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the first half but took control by outscoring Detroit 31-17 in the third quarter. Thompson had 21 points.

Avery Bradley scored 25 points for the Pistons, who have lost five straight. Detroit led 50-46 at halftime.

Golden State led 77-67 after Quinn Cook made a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. After Detroit cut the deficit to two in the fourth, Durant missed badly on an open 3-pointer, then fell to the ground well after releasing the shot. A foul was called on Detroit's Anthony Tolliver, and with the crowd booing, Durant made all three free throws for an 87-82 lead.

A 3-pointer by Thompson made it 94-85. The Pistons scored the next four points and had the ball when Durant blocked Tolliver's perimeter shot and then dunked on a breakaway at the other end.

The Warriors had 15 blocked shots on the night.

A 3-pointer by Bradley made it 100-98 with 22.7 seconds left, and Shaun Livingston missed two free throws for the Warriors, but Jackson wasn't able to tie it.

No NBA team has had a perfect trip of more than six games. Golden State became the first to go 6-0 on a trip since the Lakers in 2009, according to information the Warriors provided from the Elias Sports Bureau.

Warriors: Golden State was also without C Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness). ... Draymond Green returned after missing a game with right shoulder soreness. He had 13 assists. ... The Warriors' streak of 10 games making at least 10 3-pointers came to an end. They finished 7 of 26.

Pistons: Andre Drummond had eight points and 17 rebounds.

Warriors: Host Portland on Monday night.

Pistons: Host Boston on Sunday.

