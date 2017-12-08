Doorbell security camera captures St. Matthews package theft

Ross says she bought the Ring because of car break-ins around their home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Lee Ann Ross was home with her children when the theft happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The family's Ring doorbell captured the man's face before he took the package. (Source: Ross Family)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man takes a package right off a family's porch, but he didn't know he was caught on camera.

This happened in St. Matthews while the family was home.

Lee Ann Ross' household has two security systems. Their dog, Chanel, and a Ring doorbell, which has a camera in it that you can monitor in real time. The Ring also alerts you when motion is detected.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

Ross said she bought one because there were a lot of car break-ins in the area. She said she didn't expect it to come in handy in this way, but she is glad to have it.

"We have a small child so we decided to get the Ring thinking that it would deter people as well," Ross said.

On Thursday, the doorbell captured a clip of a man approaching Ross' door, grabbing a box and running down the steps. A few seconds later Ross came outside with her infant child in her arms, shouting after him, "Are you serious? You just stole our package?"

She said it happened around 4 p.m. and that she was home with her two children.

"I don't think he saw me over in the corner," Ross said. "Not until I got up and went out on the porch."

Ross said she was still in shock but decided to give her neighbors a heads-up on Facebook. A sharp-eyed neighbor also added more details to the post that helped identify the vehicle the man took off in.

"My neighbor said, 'I'm so sorry. I saw that car and I thought he was just delivering packages. I'm pretty sure I have their license plate,'" Ross described.

With that information, Ross said she reported the incident to police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pastor: 11-year-old arson victim dies, becomes third family member killed in Shanks Lane fire

+ Exclusive look into state-run gun auction after LMPD chief calls for changes

+ ICE agents arrest 22 in NKY roundup

"Facebook was the only reason that police know who this guy is," Ross said. "People I don't see every day were able to say, 'This is the guy and he has done this to other people.'"

This is why we here at WAVE 3 News want to help as well.

If you have surveillance video of someone committing a crime, send it to troubleshooter@wave3.com, along with a police report. We'll put it on TV so more people can help solve the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.