Wildlife experts setting traps for coyotes in Henderson subdivision

After roaming coyotes killed a dog in a Henderson neighborhood earlier this week, we found out city officials are working on a solution.

Multiple neighbors in the Balmoral Acres and Pebble Creek area contacted us earlier this week, hoping to get something done.

After our initial report, we're learning more people are coming forward to help.

Henderson City Commissioner Brad Staton tells us, this week's deadly attack was the third pet he's heard that has been killed this year in the neighborhood.

"There were two or three dozen people that reached out to me and said, hey, we're scared," said Staton. "There are coyotes that are coming into the neighborhood that are more aggressive than they have ever been. After the story aired on WFIE, we had three gentlemen who reached out to us and volunteered their efforts to come out here and do some trapping work on the lands that surround Balmoral to thin out the population."

Staton says wildlife experts, permitted by the state's Department of Fish & Wildlife, are expected to start trapping as early as Saturday.

He encourages your families to steer clear of the private lands surrounding the neighborhood.



"The owners of the land actually contacted me after the story aired and said, what can we do to help," Staton told us. "They said we realize it's a problem, we don't want to wait until children are attacked. So I got them together, to at least address the issue, and make it so this is a safer place to live."'

What to do if you encounter a coyote

Do not approach it. Don’t panic.

If a coyote makes eye contact with you, pick up small animals or children, remain calm, do NOT turn your back.

Make yourself big by standing up straight or waving your arms, and make loud noises.

If rocks are available, pick one up and throw toward the animal but not directly at it.

If you feel threatened, call 9-1-1.

Tips to avoid problems with coyotes

Keep your pets on a leash and make sure you do not leave children or pets unattended for long periods of time even in a fenced-in yard. Coyotes can climb over or dig beneath most fencing.

Do not provide coyotes with a food source. If you have to feed your pet outside give them only the amount of food they can consume in one sitting.

Make sure your garbage cans and compost bins are secure.

Keep barbecue grills clean, including the grease trap.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house, or turn on outside lighting and check the yard for unwanted animals before letting a dog outside at night.

Avoid walking your dog at the same time or on the same route every day, as coyotes learn patterns.

Educate your neighbors about these guidelines. Keeping coyotes wild and wary of humans is a community effort.

