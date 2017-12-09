Visitation finally held for sailor believed lost at sea during Pearl Harbor

His nephew, Fred, told us he served in the Navy to honor his uncle. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hero finally home, and never forgotten, even after 76 years.

Family of a man who died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered for his visitation in Louisville Friday.

Samuel Crowder's body was not identified until Aug. 2017.

Family members say it was a whirlwind of emotions that had been a long time coming when they found out.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: WWII Louisville sailor 'lost' at Pearl Harbor identified after nearly 76 years

"It hit. I was in tears," Crowder's nephew Fred said. "I had to sit down on the steps in my garage. I was talking with my cousins and said, 'Are you sure?' And they said '100% sure.' And I called the same office they got a call from and said 'I just heard,' and thanked them for all the work they've done."

Fred told us he served 31 years in the Navy because of his uncle's ultimate sacrifice.

Samuel Crowder will be buried Saturday with full military honors.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.