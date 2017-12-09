Lindsey Vonn treated for back injury after World Cup super-G

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.More >>
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.More >>
Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit filed in Seattle of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.More >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
