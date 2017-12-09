Flu activity ramps up as holiday season continues

The vaccine against the main strain of this year's flu is only about 10 percent effective. (Photo Source: NBC News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Got the aches and sniffles? The CDC is warning this flu season is off to a tough start, and likely to get more serious. The flu is now widespread in seven U.S. states. In Kentucky and Indiana flu activity is regional.

The flu outbreak was so bad at an Illinois School district, that the school ended up closing on Thursday and Friday. Cleaning crews at Litchfield schools scrubbed down the school to sanitize after nearly one-quarter of students got the flu. Students are scheduled to be back in class Monday.

Across the country, things are going to get worse as the holidays approach with families traveling and spending time together in close quarters. Experts say there have been nearly 10,000 confirmed influenza cases so far this season. This time last year, zero states had widespread flu activity, with about 4,200 confirmed cases.

Doctors are also worried that the flu shot may be only ten percent effective against this year's main strain of the flu. But, that does not mean you shouldn't bother getting the shot.

"We very well could get a lot of protection from just getting vaccinated," Dr. Shivani Reddy said. "Everybody should be getting it. It's safe for anybody who's over 6 months of age."

Those over 65, should get a special version to boost their immune system, which is important because they're at higher risk of having a heart attack or stroke after the flu.

