Basketball World Cup to be hosted by 3 Asian nations in 2023

MIES, Switzerland (AP) - The Basketball World Cup in 2023 will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) says its central board picked the Asian co-hosting bid over the Argentina-Uruguay joint candidacy.

It is the first time the world championship will be hosted in more than one country.

The United States will defend its title at the 2019 World Cup in China.

