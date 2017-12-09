AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins' Stanton

By RONALD BLUM and STEVEN WINE

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York, pending a physical.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the teams hadn't announced the agreement.

Infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal, a second person with the negotiations said, also speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He vetoed deals Friday that would have sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals or San Francisco Giants, but has appeared willing to approve going to New York.

If the Yankees complete the trade with their former captain, new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Bronx Bombers would acquire a slugger who hit 59 home runs last season and team him with Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers last season.

