Eat Your Bourbon

Book signing

Saturday, 11am-2pm

Bourbon Barrel Foods

2710 Frankfort Avenue

Sunday, 1-3 pm

A Taste of Kentucky



bourbonbarrelfoods.com Shelbyville Road Plaza

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park



2671 Technology Drive, Jeffersontown

Do Good Initiative

Monday, December 11th

4-8pm

100% of the jump time proceeds donated to a charity chosen by the winner of the Do Good Initiative contest

Games, prizes and a live DJ

Post with #DoGood and #skyzonelouisville to enter contest

Facebook.com/Sky Zone Louisville/ Do Good Initiative

The deadline is December 31st and then they will pick the winner on January 1st.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.