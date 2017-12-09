December 8, 2017

Ron Campbell
Tim Faulkner Gallery
1512 Portland Avenue
Saturday, Noon-6pm
Sunday, Noon-4pm
The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase
(502) 389-0347
BeatlesCartoonArtShow.com
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.