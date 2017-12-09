Coroner: Ford worker's death ruled an accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a Ford truck plant worker as an accident.

The victim was Ivan Bridgewater, 41, from Seymour, Indiana, the coroner's office said.

The coroner said Bridgewater's cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma, and the exact cause of that blunt force trauma is still under investigation.

Ford issued a statement on the death Saturday afternoon. The death happened early Saturday morning at their Kentucky Truck Plant.

The statement came from Kelli Felker, the Manufacturing and Labor Communications Manager at Ford:

We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee early this morning at Kentucky Truck Plant. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. We are cooperating with the investigation into the cause of death.

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed at the Ford Truck Plant early Saturday morning. Police originally said the worker was electrocuted, which we reported earlier. Ford has clarified that the worker was not electrocuted.

LMPD confirmed that shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a call of a person down at the Ford Plant on Chamberlain Lane. Officers arrived to find Ford Security and LMEMS administering CPR on a man.

The man died at the scene, LMPD said.

Ford has confirmed that the employee was an electrician.

Sources confirm to WAVE 3 News that the victim was working in the stamping department.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

