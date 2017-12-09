LMPD: Man electrocuted, killed at Ford Truck Plant - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD: Man electrocuted, killed at Ford Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was electrocuted and killed at the Ford Truck Plant. 

LMPD confirmed that shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a call of a person down at the Ford Plant on Chamberlain Lane. Officers arrived to find Ford Security and LMEMS administering CPR on a man.

The man died at the scene, LMPD said. 

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. 

