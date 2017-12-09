Extras needed for movie being filmed in WAVE Country - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Extras needed for movie being filmed in WAVE Country

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? Well here's your chance! 

The movie Already Married is being filmed in Louisville next week. The movie is about a married woman's life is turned upside down when she learns her husband is already married to another woman. 

There are several opportunities to be an extra. On Tuesday, December 12, extras portraying parents and kids are needed at All About Kids in Crestwood from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, extras are needed for a wedding scene at Eden Springs Farmstead in Simpsonville. Sunday, December 17, adults are needed to portray art patrons at Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center in Louisville. 

For more information about costumes and to sign up, click here

