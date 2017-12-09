Ogunbowale scores 20, No. 3 Notre Dame women top Penn 66-54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and Marina Mabrey added 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 3 Notre Dame over Penn 66-54 Saturday.

Notre Dame (9-1) took the lead for good in the early minutes and dominated inside, outscoring Penn in the paint 40-18.

Quakers senior forward Michelle Nwokedi, the defending Ivy League Player of the Year, was held to four points. She shot 2 for 14 and didn't score in the second half. She had been averaging a team-high 13.6 points.

Laura Whitlatch led Penn (2-4) with 18 points, all on 3s.

