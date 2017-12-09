Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|Boys Basketball
Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56
Southport 71, Castle 62
|Terre Haute North Classic
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Terre Haute North 50
Terre Haute South 62, Avon 52
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Portage vs. Elkhart Memorial, ppd.
Glenn vs. Tippecanoe Valley, ppd.
Indpls Attucks 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 18
Oak Hill 78, Mississinewa 32
Greensburg 80, Rushville 45
Jeffersonville 63, Columbus East 47
Lawrenceburg 56, Connersville 49
Linton 55, Springs Valley 39
Mooresville 53, Greenwood 37
N. Harrison 58, Floyd Central 36
Northeastern 73, Seton Catholic 17
Pike Central 46, Ev. Bosse 31
Plainfield 48, Franklin 34
Seymour 55, Madison 53
Vincennes 58, Boonville 40
Whiteland 69, Martinsville 52, OT
Boone Grove 67, N. Newton 25
Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56
Cowan 71, Anderson Prep Academy 23
Bloomfield 43, Barr-Reeve 34
Daleville 76, Muncie Burris 72, 3OT
Edinburgh 50, Milan 45
Maconaquah 48, Cass 41
Morgan Twp. 63, Kouts 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Yorktown 34
Northridge 48, Concord 32
Rossville 35, Carroll (Flora) 28
S. Ripley 54, Franklin Co. 22
Southridge 31, Borden 18
Trinity Lutheran 55, Orleans 43
Twin Lakes 66, Western 40
Vincennes Rivet 56, Princeton 45
Loogootee 49, Clay City 41
|Marion County Tournament
|Semifinal
Indpls N. Central 76, Franklin Central 42
Lawrence North 50, Indpls Roncalli 39
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
S. Bend Clay vs. Glenn, ppd.
Culver Academy vs. Andrean, ppd.
Penn vs. Merrillville, ppd.
Warsaw vs. Plymouth, ppd.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.