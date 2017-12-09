Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



Boys Basketball

Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56

Southport 71, Castle 62

Terre Haute North Classic

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Terre Haute North 50

Terre Haute South 62, Avon 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Portage vs. Elkhart Memorial, ppd.

Glenn vs. Tippecanoe Valley, ppd.

Indpls Attucks 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 18

Oak Hill 78, Mississinewa 32

Greensburg 80, Rushville 45

Jeffersonville 63, Columbus East 47

Lawrenceburg 56, Connersville 49

Linton 55, Springs Valley 39

Mooresville 53, Greenwood 37

N. Harrison 58, Floyd Central 36

Northeastern 73, Seton Catholic 17

Pike Central 46, Ev. Bosse 31

Plainfield 48, Franklin 34

Seymour 55, Madison 53

Vincennes 58, Boonville 40

Whiteland 69, Martinsville 52, OT

Boone Grove 67, N. Newton 25

Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56

Cowan 71, Anderson Prep Academy 23

Bloomfield 43, Barr-Reeve 34

Daleville 76, Muncie Burris 72, 3OT

Edinburgh 50, Milan 45

Maconaquah 48, Cass 41

Morgan Twp. 63, Kouts 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Yorktown 34

Northridge 48, Concord 32

Rossville 35, Carroll (Flora) 28

S. Ripley 54, Franklin Co. 22

Southridge 31, Borden 18

Trinity Lutheran 55, Orleans 43

Twin Lakes 66, Western 40

Vincennes Rivet 56, Princeton 45

Loogootee 49, Clay City 41

Marion County Tournament Semifinal

Indpls N. Central 76, Franklin Central 42

Lawrence North 50, Indpls Roncalli 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

S. Bend Clay vs. Glenn, ppd.

Culver Academy vs. Andrean, ppd.

Penn vs. Merrillville, ppd.

Warsaw vs. Plymouth, ppd.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.