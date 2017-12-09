Bengals CB Pacman Jones goes on injury list

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals put cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season with a groin injury.

Jones is one of at least six starters who isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bears (3-9) at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals (5-7) suffered significant losses at cornerback during a 23-20 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night, when Jones got hurt while making an interception.

Starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is out with a concussion, and cornerback Darqueze Dennard is questionable with a knee injury. The Bengals promoted cornerback Tony McRae - who has appeared in five games with the Ravens - from their practice squad.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict and running back Joe Mixon - both with concussions - also are sidelined.

