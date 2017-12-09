Kids meet officers, Santa at Portland LMPD Christmas party

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 42nd 1st Division LMPD Christmas Party brought Santa, kids and cops together on Saturday.

Held in the Portland neighborhood at the Molly Leonard Community Center, the party helped children and their families have a happy holiday season.

Officers distributed toys, candy and games to every child. The kids also received winter gear, like gloves and hats.

"Sometimes when they're dealing with us, when they need us most, it isn't positive, so this is great to be able to do it in this environment and this atmosphere, and we try to do it as much as we can," first division LMPD officer Major Eric Johnson said.



Along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, children and their families talked with the officers who work to keep their neighborhood safe.

Last year, the 1st Division Police Auxiliary helped over 300 children during the holiday season, according to Louisville Metro.

Louisville Metro Council members Cheri Hamilton (D-5), Barbara Sexton Smith (D-4) and David James (D-6) sponsored the event.

