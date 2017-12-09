Person's last-second 3 lifts Ball St over Valparaiso 71-70

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Tayler Persons scored 23 points, including seven straight down the stretch and the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left, and Ball State beat Valparaiso 71-70 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.

The Crusaders regained the lead 60-56 after an 11-2 run capped by Bakari Evelyn's 3-pointer, but the Cardinals led 68-67 on Persons' jumper with 2:08 to go.

Max Joseph hit two free throws for a 69-68 Valparaiso lead and Jon Kiser added one of two to make it 70-68 with 14 seconds left. Trey Moses got the defensive rebound and Persons drained a 3 from the top of the key to win it. Valpo's shot at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.

Kyle Mallers, Moses and Jeremie Tyler scored 10 apiece for the Cardinals (6-4) who trailed 31-29 at halftime. Persons had five assists and Moses had six.

Joe Burton scored 17 points with four 3-pointers, Evelyn added 14 points and Derrik Smits had 12 for the Crusaders (8-2).

